Former Church Youth Group Volunteer Sentenced To Jail

A former youth group leader has been sentenced to jail after a conviction involving a sexual relationship with a teenage boy. 36-year-old Kendra Marie Brown of Howell was ordered to serve nine months in the Livingston County Jail by Livingston County Circuit Court Judge Michael Hatty last week.

