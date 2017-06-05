Former Church Youth Group Volunteer Sentenced To Jail
A former youth group leader has been sentenced to jail after a conviction involving a sexual relationship with a teenage boy. 36-year-old Kendra Marie Brown of Howell was ordered to serve nine months in the Livingston County Jail by Livingston County Circuit Court Judge Michael Hatty last week.
