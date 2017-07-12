Electronic Waste Collection Event July 15th
Livingston County residents have an opportunity to unload old televisions and other electronics at an upcoming collection event. The 2017 Electronic-Waste Collection Event is planned Saturday, July 15th from 9am to 2pm in the parking lot at the Livingston County East Complex at 2300 E. Grand River in Howell.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHMI-FM Howell.
Add your comments below
Howell Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kimberly Louiselle ?? Murder unsolved. Can you ... (Oct '10)
|23 hr
|CRDL
|108
|Grand Opening Of Love Inc. Resale Store Wednesday
|Jun 26
|moe4den
|1
|Looking for RV spots....
|Jun '17
|Amanda798
|1
|'This is ... bulls***' free speech rally to sup... (Jun '14)
|May '17
|Ehh
|2
|ISO kitten
|May '17
|Ehh
|1
|john odonnel miller
|Apr '17
|time
|2
|Howell Awarded State Grant Funds For Downtown B...
|Mar '17
|Boycott Howell
|1
Find what you want!
Search Howell Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC