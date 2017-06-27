Crash Leaves Howell Woman In Critical Condition
A single-car crash in Howell Township Saturday that left a local woman in critical condition remains under investigation. Deputies with the Livingston County Sheriff's Office were dispatched at approximately 2:20am to Oak Grove Road south of Cindy Drive in Howell Township for a single vehicle injury crash.
