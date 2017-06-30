Council Plans Worksessions Related To Headlee Override Request
A Headlee Override request will be before voters in the City of Howell next year and Council is not taking the summer off when it comes to informational planning. The City of Howell has a fairly stable budget for the coming year but the next foreseeable fiscal years will be very difficult.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHMI-FM Howell.
Comments
Add your comments below
Howell Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Grand Opening Of Love Inc. Resale Store Wednesday
|Jun 26
|moe4den
|1
|Kimberly Louiselle ?? Murder unsolved. Can you ... (Oct '10)
|Jun 26
|DFed
|102
|Looking for RV spots....
|Jun 11
|Amanda798
|1
|'This is ... bulls***' free speech rally to sup... (Jun '14)
|May '17
|Ehh
|2
|ISO kitten
|May '17
|Ehh
|1
|john odonnel miller
|Apr '17
|time
|2
|Howell Awarded State Grant Funds For Downtown B...
|Mar '17
|Boycott Howell
|1
Find what you want!
Search Howell Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC