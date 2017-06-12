Campaign Continues To Transform Peanu...

Campaign Continues To Transform Peanut Row Alley Into Outdoor Art Gallery, Pedestrian Plaza

One downtown Howell alleyway could be transformed into becoming a popular destination if a crowdfunding campaign is successful that runs through the end of the month. The Michigan Economic Development Corporation's Public Spaces Community Places program is designed to help communities like Howell make improvements to outdoor areas by matching funds raised from crowdsourcing efforts.

