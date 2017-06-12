Campaign Continues To Transform Peanut Row Alley Into Outdoor Art Gallery, Pedestrian Plaza
One downtown Howell alleyway could be transformed into becoming a popular destination if a crowdfunding campaign is successful that runs through the end of the month. The Michigan Economic Development Corporation's Public Spaces Community Places program is designed to help communities like Howell make improvements to outdoor areas by matching funds raised from crowdsourcing efforts.
Howell Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for RV spots....
|Jun 11
|Amanda798
|1
|'This is ... bulls***' free speech rally to sup... (Jun '14)
|May '17
|Ehh
|2
|ISO kitten
|May '17
|Ehh
|1
|john odonnel miller
|Apr '17
|time
|2
|Howell Awarded State Grant Funds For Downtown B...
|Mar '17
|Boycott Howell
|1
|Roll over on Clyde Rd Sunday 1/29/2017
|Jan '17
|KVincent
|1
|Kimberly Louiselle ?? Murder unsolved. Can you ... (Oct '10)
|Nov '16
|P_Grahl
|101
