Brighton OKs New Joint IT Data Center with Howell

Friday Jun 2 Read more: WHMI-FM Howell

The Brighton City Council Thursday night unanimously approved a new joint Information Technology Data Center with the city of Howell at a cost of $54,000. The city's utilities fund will pay 40% of the cost and the rest will come from the general fund.

