Arraignment Set For Suspect Charged In Local Credit Card Thefts

An Ohio woman facing charges connected to credit card thefts from adult care and rehab facilities in Livingston County is set to be arraigned. Warrants were authorized last month for 30-year-old Kyiona Renee Coley and 25-year-old Ieasha Jate Williams, both of Toledo, Ohio, who are wanted for the thefts that affected three healthcare facilities in Livingston County within a 10-day period in February.

