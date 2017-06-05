Appeal To Be Heard In Case Against Former Howell Business Owner

Appeal To Be Heard In Case Against Fo...

The Michigan Court of Appeals has agreed to hear an appeal from the Livingston County Prosecutor's Office regarding a case of sexual assault involving a former Howell business owner. 52-year-old David Price III, owner of the now-closed Hog Wild BBQ and Catering in Howell, was charged in two separate cases last year with 3rd and 4th degree CSC force/coercion and 4th degree CSC force/coercion.

