Appeal To Be Heard In Case Against Former Howell Business Owner

The Michigan Court of Appeals has agreed to hear an appeal from the Livingston County Prosecutor's Office regarding a case of sexual assault involving a former Howell business owner. 52-year-old David Price III, owner of the now-closed Hog Wild BBQ and Catering in Howell, was charged in two separate cases last year with 3rd and 4th degree CSC force/coercion and 4th degree CSC force/coercion.

