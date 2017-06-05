Appeal To Be Heard In Case Against Former Howell Business Owner
The Michigan Court of Appeals has agreed to hear an appeal from the Livingston County Prosecutor's Office regarding a case of sexual assault involving a former Howell business owner. 52-year-old David Price III, owner of the now-closed Hog Wild BBQ and Catering in Howell, was charged in two separate cases last year with 3rd and 4th degree CSC force/coercion and 4th degree CSC force/coercion.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHMI-FM Howell.
Add your comments below
Howell Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for RV spots....
|11 hr
|Amanda798
|1
|'This is ... bulls***' free speech rally to sup... (Jun '14)
|May '17
|Ehh
|2
|ISO kitten
|May '17
|Ehh
|1
|john odonnel miller
|Apr '17
|time
|2
|Howell Awarded State Grant Funds For Downtown B...
|Mar '17
|Boycott Howell
|1
|Roll over on Clyde Rd Sunday 1/29/2017
|Jan '17
|KVincent
|1
|Kimberly Louiselle ?? Murder unsolved. Can you ... (Oct '10)
|Nov '16
|P_Grahl
|101
Find what you want!
Search Howell Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC