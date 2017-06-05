9th Annual Pink Party Set To Take Over Howell Thursday
Downtown Howell will be turning pink later this week for an annual celebration to help fund local cancer research. This Thursday, June 8th, the city will be taken over by the 9th annual Pink Party.
