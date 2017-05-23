Warrants Authorized for Ohio Women So...

Warrants Authorized for Ohio Women Sought In Local Credit Card Thefts

Two Ohio women said to be responsible for credit card thefts from adult care and rehab facilities in Livingston County are wanted by authorities. 30-year-old Kyiona Renee Coley and 25-year-old Ieasha Jate Williams, both of Toledo, Ohio, are wanted for the thefts that affected three healthcare facilities in Livingston County within a 10-day period in February.

