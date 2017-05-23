Warrants Authorized for Ohio Women Sought In Local Credit Card Thefts
Two Ohio women said to be responsible for credit card thefts from adult care and rehab facilities in Livingston County are wanted by authorities. 30-year-old Kyiona Renee Coley and 25-year-old Ieasha Jate Williams, both of Toledo, Ohio, are wanted for the thefts that affected three healthcare facilities in Livingston County within a 10-day period in February.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHMI-FM Howell.
Add your comments below
Howell Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'This is ... bulls***' free speech rally to sup... (Jun '14)
|May 8
|Ehh
|2
|ISO kitten
|May 2
|Ehh
|1
|john odonnel miller
|Apr 30
|time
|2
|Howell Awarded State Grant Funds For Downtown B...
|Mar '17
|Boycott Howell
|1
|Roll over on Clyde Rd Sunday 1/29/2017
|Jan '17
|KVincent
|1
|Kimberly Louiselle ?? Murder unsolved. Can you ... (Oct '10)
|Nov '16
|P_Grahl
|101
|Protesters: Judge is biased against men (Mar '11)
|Oct '16
|Justice for all
|2
Find what you want!
Search Howell Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC