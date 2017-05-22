Vacant Building in Downtown Howell Set To Reopen As New Auto Repair Shop
A now vacant building, which was formerly a gas station and auto repair shop in Howell, will be renovated and reopened as a new auto repair shop. The building, which was once the Bay Gas Station and then an auto repair shop before abruptly closing, sits at the corner of Grand River and West Street.
