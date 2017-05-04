Three Howell Buildings Receive Grant ...

Three Howell Buildings Receive Grant Money To Restore Facades

Friday May 5 Read more: WHMI-FM Howell

A state grant will allow three local businesses the opportunity to improve their facades in downtown Howell. The City of Howell applied for, and this week received, a Community Development Block Grant from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation for $275,703.

