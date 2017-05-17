Rock The Block Bringing Live Music And Food To Downtown Howell
Downtown Howell is bringing back a summer event to celebrate music and local food with the community. Following an overwhelming response in 2016, Rock the Block will be taking over the streets on the first Wednesday of each of the next 3 months.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHMI-FM Howell.
Comments
Add your comments below
Howell Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'This is ... bulls***' free speech rally to sup... (Jun '14)
|May 8
|Ehh
|2
|ISO kitten
|May 2
|Ehh
|1
|john odonnel miller
|Apr 30
|time
|2
|Howell Awarded State Grant Funds For Downtown B...
|Mar '17
|Boycott Howell
|1
|Roll over on Clyde Rd Sunday 1/29/2017
|Jan '17
|KVincent
|1
|Kimberly Louiselle ?? Murder unsolved. Can you ... (Oct '10)
|Nov '16
|P_Grahl
|101
|Protesters: Judge is biased against men (Mar '11)
|Oct '16
|Justice for all
|2
Find what you want!
Search Howell Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC