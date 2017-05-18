Robotic Surgery Now Available At St. Joseph Mercy Livingston

St. Joseph Mercy Livingston now offers da Vinci robotic surgery; enabling minimally-invasive advanced general surgery, hernia and bariatric surgery, as well as gynecological, colon and urological procedures. The da Vinci robotic system is part of the recent $41.1 million Transformation Livingston capital investment at the Howell hospital, which includes a new surgery suite with three state-of-the-art operating rooms equipped with the latest technology.

