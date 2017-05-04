Open House To Showcase New Child Welf...

Open House To Showcase New Child Welfare Offices

Wednesday May 3 Read more: WHMI-FM Howell

Recent funding from a local foundation will benefit Livingston County Catholic Charities' Child Welfare program. Livingston County Catholic Charities received a $5,000 grant from The Kellogg Family Foundation to outfit a family visitation room and reception area in the agency's new Child Welfare offices.

