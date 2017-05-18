No Jail Time For Driver In Crash That Severed Howell Man's Legs
Sentencing has been handed down to a Howell man charged in connection to a car crash that severed another man's legs. 78-year-old Malcolm Darryl Steider was sentenced in 53rd District Court Monday by Judge Suzanne Geddis to two years' probation and 10 days of community service.
