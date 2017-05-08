Michigan consumers told to return certain Pepsi bottles
The maker of Pepsi is encouraging customers to return certain 16.9-ounce bottles of Pepsi-Cola that were sold in Michigan earlier this year. PepsiCo says there's no safety issue.
