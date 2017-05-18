Mary Eloise Rawlston
Survivors include her three daughters: Teresa A. Graham of Newark, DE, Pamela G. Phillips of Chattanooga, and Sandria L. Graham of Howell, MI; four grandchildren: Melissa De Lap of Chattanooga, Rex Bledsoe of Howell, MI, Desiree' Fitterer Gregory of Portland, OR, and Jasmine Kassabieh of Pinckney, MI; seven great grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild. She was born in Seminole, FL on Nov. 16, 1931, and grew up in Wilmington, NC.
