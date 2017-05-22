Livingston County Red Cross Celebrates 100 Years of Serving Community
The Livingston County Red Cross celebrated a century of service to the community at an event Saturday. An open house at the organization's office in Howell welcomed the community and local leaders with several historic displays.
