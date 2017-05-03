LCAR Transitions Away From 'Fill The Gazebo" For Annual Food Drive
The Livingston County Association of Realtors will be out and about this weekend to collect food for the hungry. The association's 15th annual food drive is this Saturday, May 6th from 9am to 1pm, with over 50 local RealtorsA and Affiliate members working at several drop-off locations including Kroger stores in Brighton, Howell, Hartland and Hamburg, Busch's in Brighton and VG's in Howell.
