LCAR Transitions Away From 'Fill The ...

LCAR Transitions Away From 'Fill The Gazebo" For Annual Food Drive

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: WHMI-FM Howell

The Livingston County Association of Realtors will be out and about this weekend to collect food for the hungry. The association's 15th annual food drive is this Saturday, May 6th from 9am to 1pm, with over 50 local RealtorsA and Affiliate members working at several drop-off locations including Kroger stores in Brighton, Howell, Hartland and Hamburg, Busch's in Brighton and VG's in Howell.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHMI-FM Howell.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Howell Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
ISO kitten Tue Ehh 1
john odonnel miller Apr 30 time 2
News Howell Awarded State Grant Funds For Downtown B... Mar '17 Boycott Howell 1
Roll over on Clyde Rd Sunday 1/29/2017 Jan '17 KVincent 1
Kimberly Louiselle ?? Murder unsolved. Can you ... (Oct '10) Nov '16 P_Grahl 101
News Protesters: Judge is biased against men (Mar '11) Oct '16 Justice for all 2
News Rocco "Rocky" J. Minghini Jr. (Aug '13) Aug '16 Jamison Cuc 2
See all Howell Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Howell Forum Now

Howell Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Howell Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Howell, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,446 • Total comments across all topics: 280,761,264

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC