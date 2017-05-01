Jury Convicts Former Youth Group Leader Of Sexual Contact With Underage Boy
After several days of trial, a jury has convicted an ex-youth group leader, accused of having a relationship with an underage boy, of one sex charge and acquitted her of three others. On Friday, 36-year-old Kendra Marie Brown of Howell was convicted of 4th degree criminal sexual conduct, and acquitted of three counts of 3rd degree criminal sexual conduct.
