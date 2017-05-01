Jury Convicts Former Youth Group Lead...

Jury Convicts Former Youth Group Leader Of Sexual Contact With Underage Boy

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: WHMI-FM Howell

After several days of trial, a jury has convicted an ex-youth group leader, accused of having a relationship with an underage boy, of one sex charge and acquitted her of three others. On Friday, 36-year-old Kendra Marie Brown of Howell was convicted of 4th degree criminal sexual conduct, and acquitted of three counts of 3rd degree criminal sexual conduct.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHMI-FM Howell.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Howell Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
ISO kitten Tue Ehh 1
john odonnel miller Sun time 2
News Howell Awarded State Grant Funds For Downtown B... Mar '17 Boycott Howell 1
Roll over on Clyde Rd Sunday 1/29/2017 Jan '17 KVincent 1
Kimberly Louiselle ?? Murder unsolved. Can you ... (Oct '10) Nov '16 P_Grahl 101
News Protesters: Judge is biased against men (Mar '11) Oct '16 Justice for all 2
News Rocco "Rocky" J. Minghini Jr. (Aug '13) Aug '16 Jamison Cuc 2
See all Howell Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Howell Forum Now

Howell Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Howell Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Howell, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,693 • Total comments across all topics: 280,748,403

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC