Judge Rules Two Dogs Involved in Fata...

Judge Rules Two Dogs Involved in Fatal Attack Be Put Down

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WHMI-FM Howell

A Livingston County magistrate has ordered that two dogs involved in a fatal attack on another dog be put down. On Thursday, Magistrate Jerry Sherwood ordered that two of Zackery Bradley's dogs be destroyed at his own expense.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHMI-FM Howell.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Howell Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
ISO kitten May 2 Ehh 1
john odonnel miller Apr 30 time 2
News Howell Awarded State Grant Funds For Downtown B... Mar '17 Boycott Howell 1
Roll over on Clyde Rd Sunday 1/29/2017 Jan '17 KVincent 1
Kimberly Louiselle ?? Murder unsolved. Can you ... (Oct '10) Nov '16 P_Grahl 101
News Protesters: Judge is biased against men (Mar '11) Oct '16 Justice for all 2
News Rocco "Rocky" J. Minghini Jr. (Aug '13) Aug '16 Jamison Cuc 2
See all Howell Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Howell Forum Now

Howell Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Howell Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Gunman
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
 

Howell, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,454 • Total comments across all topics: 280,813,091

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC