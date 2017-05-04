Judge Rules Two Dogs Involved in Fatal Attack Be Put Down
A Livingston County magistrate has ordered that two dogs involved in a fatal attack on another dog be put down. On Thursday, Magistrate Jerry Sherwood ordered that two of Zackery Bradley's dogs be destroyed at his own expense.
