Howell Woman Seeks Awareness Campaign After Dog Killed In Attack

A woman whose dog was killed by a group of three dogs is hoping the City of Howell will initiate a public awareness campaign on what responsible pet owners need to know. Veronica Evans was walking her two small dogs, a shih tzu named Peyton and a maltipoo named Milo, when three dogs came out and attacked them in the area of West and Wetmore Streets on February 25th.

