Howell Woman Seeks Awareness Campaign After Dog Killed In Attack
A woman whose dog was killed by a group of three dogs is hoping the City of Howell will initiate a public awareness campaign on what responsible pet owners need to know. Veronica Evans was walking her two small dogs, a shih tzu named Peyton and a maltipoo named Milo, when three dogs came out and attacked them in the area of West and Wetmore Streets on February 25th.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHMI-FM Howell.
Add your comments below
Howell Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'This is ... bulls***' free speech rally to sup... (Jun '14)
|Mon
|Ehh
|2
|ISO kitten
|May 2
|Ehh
|1
|john odonnel miller
|Apr 30
|time
|2
|Howell Awarded State Grant Funds For Downtown B...
|Mar '17
|Boycott Howell
|1
|Roll over on Clyde Rd Sunday 1/29/2017
|Jan '17
|KVincent
|1
|Kimberly Louiselle ?? Murder unsolved. Can you ... (Oct '10)
|Nov '16
|P_Grahl
|101
|Protesters: Judge is biased against men (Mar '11)
|Oct '16
|Justice for all
|2
Find what you want!
Search Howell Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC