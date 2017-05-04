Howell Farmers Market Opens For Season Sunday
There's no surer sign of spring than the opening of area farmers markets. The popular Howell Farmers Market features a mini-festival atmosphere and is open from 9am to 2pm every Sunday from May 7th through October 29th.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHMI-FM Howell.
Comments
Add your comments below
Howell Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|ISO kitten
|May 2
|Ehh
|1
|john odonnel miller
|Apr 30
|time
|2
|Howell Awarded State Grant Funds For Downtown B...
|Mar '17
|Boycott Howell
|1
|Roll over on Clyde Rd Sunday 1/29/2017
|Jan '17
|KVincent
|1
|Kimberly Louiselle ?? Murder unsolved. Can you ... (Oct '10)
|Nov '16
|P_Grahl
|101
|Protesters: Judge is biased against men (Mar '11)
|Oct '16
|Justice for all
|2
|Rocco "Rocky" J. Minghini Jr. (Aug '13)
|Aug '16
|Jamison Cuc
|2
Find what you want!
Search Howell Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC