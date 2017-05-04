Howell Farmers Market Opens For Seaso...

Howell Farmers Market Opens For Season Sunday

Friday May 5

There's no surer sign of spring than the opening of area farmers markets. The popular Howell Farmers Market features a mini-festival atmosphere and is open from 9am to 2pm every Sunday from May 7th through October 29th.

Howell, MI

