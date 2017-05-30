Howell City Voters To Decide Headlee ...

Howell City Voters To Decide Headlee Override Millage In May 2018

Wednesday May 24 Read more: WHMI-FM Howell

Voters in the City of Howell will have a special election next May to decide a Headlee override ballot question. The Howell City Council met Monday night and voted to put the issue before voters, asking they consider an increase of 4.4 mills to return the City to the full 20 mills it is limited to under state law.

