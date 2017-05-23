Hiring Blitz Wednesday At Michigan Works! Livingston Service Center
Local job seekers will be able to browse opportunities at an event Wednesday in Howell. All five Michigan Works! service centers are hosting hiring blitzes this week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHMI-FM Howell.
