Educational "Training Wheels" Course Offered In City of Howell
"Training Wheels" courses are being held around the state and in the City of Howell next week to help communities provide on-road bicycle facilities for residents and visitors. The technical course explains how to integrate facilities such as bike routes, bicycle lanes, and shared roadways into existing infrastructure to make bicycling safe and convenient, providing alternate transportation to make roads more complete for everyone.
