Educational "Training Wheels" Course ...

Educational "Training Wheels" Course Offered In City of Howell

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: WHMI-FM Howell

"Training Wheels" courses are being held around the state and in the City of Howell next week to help communities provide on-road bicycle facilities for residents and visitors. The technical course explains how to integrate facilities such as bike routes, bicycle lanes, and shared roadways into existing infrastructure to make bicycling safe and convenient, providing alternate transportation to make roads more complete for everyone.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHMI-FM Howell.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Howell Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
ISO kitten May 2 Ehh 1
john odonnel miller Apr 30 time 2
News Howell Awarded State Grant Funds For Downtown B... Mar '17 Boycott Howell 1
Roll over on Clyde Rd Sunday 1/29/2017 Jan '17 KVincent 1
Kimberly Louiselle ?? Murder unsolved. Can you ... (Oct '10) Nov '16 P_Grahl 101
News Protesters: Judge is biased against men (Mar '11) Oct '16 Justice for all 2
News Rocco "Rocky" J. Minghini Jr. (Aug '13) Aug '16 Jamison Cuc 2
See all Howell Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Howell Forum Now

Howell Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Howell Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Egypt
  3. South Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Gunman
 

Howell, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,450 • Total comments across all topics: 280,797,310

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC