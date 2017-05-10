Driver likely ran stop sign in Howell crash that killed 5, police say
Police say a driver apparently ran a stop sign in a crash on M-59 that left five people dead and three injured late Tuesday, May 9 east of Howell. Michigan State Police said a 22-year-old Fenton man driving southbound on Argentine Road did not stop at the stop sign at M-59, or Highland Road, in Livingston County's Osceola Township.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Howell Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'This is ... bulls***' free speech rally to sup... (Jun '14)
|Mon
|Ehh
|2
|ISO kitten
|May 2
|Ehh
|1
|john odonnel miller
|Apr 30
|time
|2
|Howell Awarded State Grant Funds For Downtown B...
|Mar '17
|Boycott Howell
|1
|Roll over on Clyde Rd Sunday 1/29/2017
|Jan '17
|KVincent
|1
|Kimberly Louiselle ?? Murder unsolved. Can you ... (Oct '10)
|Nov '16
|P_Grahl
|101
|Protesters: Judge is biased against men (Mar '11)
|Oct '16
|Justice for all
|2
Find what you want!
Search Howell Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC