Driver likely ran stop sign in Howell crash that killed 5, police say

Police say a driver apparently ran a stop sign in a crash on M-59 that left five people dead and three injured late Tuesday, May 9 east of Howell. Michigan State Police said a 22-year-old Fenton man driving southbound on Argentine Road did not stop at the stop sign at M-59, or Highland Road, in Livingston County's Osceola Township.

