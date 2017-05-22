Donation Items Needed For LACASA Collection Resale Store
A donation drive is underway to help stock a new upscale resale store for those-in-need opening soon in Howell. The LACASA Center has spent nearly four decades helping victims of child abuse, domestic violence, and sexual assault in Livingston County.
Howell Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'This is ... bulls***' free speech rally to sup... (Jun '14)
|May 8
|Ehh
|2
|ISO kitten
|May 2
|Ehh
|1
|john odonnel miller
|Apr 30
|time
|2
|Howell Awarded State Grant Funds For Downtown B...
|Mar '17
|Boycott Howell
|1
|Roll over on Clyde Rd Sunday 1/29/2017
|Jan '17
|KVincent
|1
|Kimberly Louiselle ?? Murder unsolved. Can you ... (Oct '10)
|Nov '16
|P_Grahl
|101
|Protesters: Judge is biased against men (Mar '11)
|Oct '16
|Justice for all
|2
