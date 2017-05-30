Crowdfunding Project To Help Downtown Howell Alley Improvements
A crowdfunding project has been launched to help turn one Howell alley into a relaxing and beautiful destination. The Downtown Development Authority, in collaboration with the Howell Area Chamber of Commerce, the City of Howell, and local leaders are asking the community for $12,000 that, if met, will be matched by the Michigan Economic Development Corporation for improvements to Peanut Row Alley.
