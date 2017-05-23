Crane & Gregory Streets To Be Reconstructed In City Of Howell
The City of Howell will be embarking on two street projects this summer. The Howell City Council met earlier this month and approved the 2017 Street Improvement Program that will include Crane and Gregory Streets.
