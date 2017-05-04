Changes On The Way For Howell Area Pa...

Changes On The Way For Howell Area Parks & Rec Authority

Tuesday May 2

Howell Township is looking to become a full-time member of the Howell Area Parks and Recreation Authority. Over the course of the next several months, the authority will undergo some changes as Howell Public Schools will no longer have a representative on the board.

