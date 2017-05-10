Blessing Of The Bikes On Sunday, May 21st
A blessing of the bikes event is planned in Howell later this month. With warmer weather comes more motorcycles and bicycles on roads throughout Livingston County, thus motorists are reminded to "look twice, save a life".
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHMI-FM Howell.
Comments
Add your comments below
Howell Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'This is ... bulls***' free speech rally to sup... (Jun '14)
|May 8
|Ehh
|2
|ISO kitten
|May 2
|Ehh
|1
|john odonnel miller
|Apr 30
|time
|2
|Howell Awarded State Grant Funds For Downtown B...
|Mar '17
|Boycott Howell
|1
|Roll over on Clyde Rd Sunday 1/29/2017
|Jan '17
|KVincent
|1
|Kimberly Louiselle ?? Murder unsolved. Can you ... (Oct '10)
|Nov '16
|P_Grahl
|101
|Protesters: Judge is biased against men (Mar '11)
|Oct '16
|Justice for all
|2
Find what you want!
Search Howell Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC