Ascension Medical Center Opens In Liv...

Ascension Medical Center Opens In Livingston County

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday May 6 Read more: WHMI-FM Howell

A new medical center has officially opened in Livingston County. The $13.5 million Ascension Medical Center opened Friday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHMI-FM Howell.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Howell Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'This is ... bulls***' free speech rally to sup... (Jun '14) 8 hr Ehh 2
ISO kitten May 2 Ehh 1
john odonnel miller Apr 30 time 2
News Howell Awarded State Grant Funds For Downtown B... Mar '17 Boycott Howell 1
Roll over on Clyde Rd Sunday 1/29/2017 Jan '17 KVincent 1
Kimberly Louiselle ?? Murder unsolved. Can you ... (Oct '10) Nov '16 P_Grahl 101
News Protesters: Judge is biased against men (Mar '11) Oct '16 Justice for all 2
See all Howell Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Howell Forum Now

Howell Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Howell Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Mexico
  3. Egypt
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
 

Howell, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,067 • Total comments across all topics: 280,879,759

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC