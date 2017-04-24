Trial Resumes Monday For Former Youth...

Trial Resumes Monday For Former Youth Leader Accused of Sexual Relationship With Teen

An ex-youth group leader facing charges that allege she had a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old boy returns to court Monday for the ongoing trial. 36-year-old Kendra Marie Brown of Howell is facing multiple charges, including several counts of 3rd degree criminal sexual conduct with a person between the ages of 13 and 15. The charges stem from what court records indicate was more than one incident in July of 2015.

