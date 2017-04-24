OLHSA Outreach Looks To Connect Veterans With Medical Care
Veterans in need of medical care can receive help at an event in Howell on Wednesday. The outreach event, hosted by the Oakland Livingston Human Service Agency or OLHSA, is focused on ensuring veterans are receiving proper care, while also working toward a goal to end veteran homelessness in the area.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHMI-FM Howell.
Add your comments below
Howell Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Howell Awarded State Grant Funds For Downtown B...
|Mar '17
|Boycott Howell
|1
|john odonnel miller
|Mar '17
|guest
|1
|Roll over on Clyde Rd Sunday 1/29/2017
|Jan '17
|KVincent
|1
|Kimberly Louiselle ?? Murder unsolved. Can you ... (Oct '10)
|Nov '16
|P_Grahl
|101
|Protesters: Judge is biased against men (Mar '11)
|Oct '16
|Justice for all
|2
|Rocco "Rocky" J. Minghini Jr. (Aug '13)
|Aug '16
|Jamison Cuc
|2
|Does the gravel pit own Stearns Lake? (Jan '07)
|Jul '16
|Anthony
|5
Find what you want!
Search Howell Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC