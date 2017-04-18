More than 50 Michigan companies searching for employees at job fair
More than 50 employers are looking to fill positions, from firefighters to registered nurses, during the 13th annual Livingston Regional Job Fair on Thursday, April 20 in Howell. The job fair is organized by Michigan Works! Southeast and is free for job seekers.
