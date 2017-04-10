Love INC Resale Shop Opening In May
A local non-profit, Christian-based organization is opening a retail shop in Howell later this spring. Love INC is celebrating 10 years in Livingston County helping residents meet basic needs like food, shelter, clothing, transportation, and money management.
