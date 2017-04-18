Local Man Who Assaulted Girlfriend an...

Local Man Who Assaulted Girlfriend and Set Home On Fire Receives Prison

Tuesday Apr 18

A Howell man authorities say assaulted his girlfriend and then set their home on fire has received a lengthy prison sentence. The July 2016 incident began with a fight between 55-year-old Donald Baggett and his girlfriend, and ended with a suspicious fire.

