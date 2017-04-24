Local Church Prayed 100 Prayers For 100 Michigan State Police Troopers
A weekend service at a local church marked 100 days of prayers for 100 Michigan State Police troopers. In commemoration of the Michigan State Police's 100 year anniversary, the Howell First United Methodist Church on Bower Road prayed for 100 troopers for 100 days.
