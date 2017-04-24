Incumbents & Challengers File For Howell & Brighton Council Races
Five people have filed nominating petitions for seats on the Howell and Brighton city councils for the November general election. The deadline for filing nominating petitions for the November general election was Tuesday at 4 p.m. In Howell, those who filed include three incumbents and one challenger.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHMI-FM Howell.
Add your comments below
Howell Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|john odonnel miller
|10 hr
|time
|2
|Howell Awarded State Grant Funds For Downtown B...
|Mar '17
|Boycott Howell
|1
|Roll over on Clyde Rd Sunday 1/29/2017
|Jan '17
|KVincent
|1
|Kimberly Louiselle ?? Murder unsolved. Can you ... (Oct '10)
|Nov '16
|P_Grahl
|101
|Protesters: Judge is biased against men (Mar '11)
|Oct '16
|Justice for all
|2
|Rocco "Rocky" J. Minghini Jr. (Aug '13)
|Aug '16
|Jamison Cuc
|2
|Does the gravel pit own Stearns Lake? (Jan '07)
|Jul '16
|Anthony
|5
Find what you want!
Search Howell Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC