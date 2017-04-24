Incumbents & Challengers File For How...

Incumbents & Challengers File For Howell & Brighton Council Races

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Apr 26 Read more: WHMI-FM Howell

Five people have filed nominating petitions for seats on the Howell and Brighton city councils for the November general election. The deadline for filing nominating petitions for the November general election was Tuesday at 4 p.m. In Howell, those who filed include three incumbents and one challenger.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHMI-FM Howell.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Howell Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
john odonnel miller 10 hr time 2
News Howell Awarded State Grant Funds For Downtown B... Mar '17 Boycott Howell 1
Roll over on Clyde Rd Sunday 1/29/2017 Jan '17 KVincent 1
Kimberly Louiselle ?? Murder unsolved. Can you ... (Oct '10) Nov '16 P_Grahl 101
News Protesters: Judge is biased against men (Mar '11) Oct '16 Justice for all 2
News Rocco "Rocky" J. Minghini Jr. (Aug '13) Aug '16 Jamison Cuc 2
Does the gravel pit own Stearns Lake? (Jan '07) Jul '16 Anthony 5
See all Howell Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Howell Forum Now

Howell Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Howell Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Howell, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,403 • Total comments across all topics: 280,689,280

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC