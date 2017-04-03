Hope's Nick Bazany named MIAA Men's Lacrosse Defensive Player of Week
Hope College's Nick Bazany has been selected the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Men's Lacrosse Defensive Player of the Week for games played through April 2. The freshman defender from Howell, Michigan receives the honor for the first time after collecting seven groundballs and creating six caused turnovers over two matches last week. During a 14-9 win against Calvin on Wednesday, March 29, Bazany recorded four caused turnovers and three ground balls.
