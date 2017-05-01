Dog Owner Arraigned On Charges Connected To Fatal Attack
A Howell man whose dog is said to be responsible for killing another dog has been arraigned on charges connected to the incident. 31-year-old Zackery Bradley was arraigned in 53rd District Court Thursday on three counts of dogs running at large and four counts for failure to license dogs in the home.
