Belleville to join KLAA for 2017-18

Belleville to join KLAA for 2017-18

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Apr 13 Read more: WHMI-FM Howell

The Kensington Lakes Activities Association, which recently voted Grand Blanc out of the league after the 2017-18 school year, announced Wednesday that Belleville will join the league that year. The addition of Belleville eases the travel burden on most of the league's schools.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHMI-FM Howell.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Howell Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Howell Awarded State Grant Funds For Downtown B... Mar '17 Boycott Howell 1
john odonnel miller Mar '17 guest 1
Roll over on Clyde Rd Sunday 1/29/2017 Jan '17 KVincent 1
Kimberly Louiselle ?? Murder unsolved. Can you ... (Oct '10) Nov '16 P_Grahl 101
News Protesters: Judge is biased against men (Mar '11) Oct '16 Justice for all 2
News Rocco "Rocky" J. Minghini Jr. (Aug '13) Aug '16 Jamison Cuc 2
Does the gravel pit own Stearns Lake? (Jan '07) Jul '16 Anthony 5
See all Howell Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Howell Forum Now

Howell Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Howell Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
 

Howell, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,715 • Total comments across all topics: 280,384,847

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC