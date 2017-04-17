Belleville to join KLAA for 2017-18
The Kensington Lakes Activities Association, which recently voted Grand Blanc out of the league after the 2017-18 school year, announced Wednesday that Belleville will join the league that year. The addition of Belleville eases the travel burden on most of the league's schools.
