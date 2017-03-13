Self Defense Class Benefits Family Of Good Samaritan
A member of the Livingston County Sheriff's Office is using his knowledge of self-defense skills to give back to the community in a couple of different ways. Sergeant Terry Davis held a women's self-defense class Sunday at Howell High School, which was open to female county employees and their female family members.
