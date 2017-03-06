Roy's Autoworks Named Federated Shop of the Year
Roy's Autoworks in Howell, Michigan has been selected as the Federated Shop of the Year. Nominated for this prestigious honor by Federated member Motown Automotive, Roy's Autoworks is owned by ASE Master Technician Roy Caverly.
