New Dock Going In At Thompson Lake Boat Launch In City Of Howell
The dock at the Thompson Lake boat launch in the City of Howell is being replaced. At its last meeting, the Howell City Council approved the purchase of a new dock for $16,175.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHMI-FM Howell.
Comments
Add your comments below
Howell Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|john odonnel miller
|Wed
|guest
|1
|Roll over on Clyde Rd Sunday 1/29/2017
|Jan '17
|KVincent
|1
|Kimberly Louiselle ?? Murder unsolved. Can you ... (Oct '10)
|Nov '16
|P_Grahl
|101
|Protesters: Judge is biased against men (Mar '11)
|Oct '16
|Justice for all
|2
|Rocco "Rocky" J. Minghini Jr. (Aug '13)
|Aug '16
|Jamison Cuc
|2
|Does the gravel pit own Stearns Lake? (Jan '07)
|Jul '16
|Anthony
|5
|Obama Bathrooms Installed at Southwest Elementary (May '16)
|Jun '16
|Henry Howell
|3
Find what you want!
Search Howell Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC