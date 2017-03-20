Meetings Seek Public Input On Commute...

Meetings Seek Public Input On Commuter Rail Project

Saturday Mar 18 Read more: WHMI-FM Howell

A series of meetings next week will try and further the effort to make a commuter rail proposal into reality. The North-South Commuter Rail project has been a 10-year initiative comprised of several organizations working to create a public transit option in Livingston County.

