Local Woman Who Stole From Multiple Vehicles Sentenced
Sentencing has been handed down to a local woman charged with stealing from several vehicles in Brighton and Howell. 25-year-old Catherine Barrera is among four young adults from Howell who were charged with stealing items from multiple vehicles in Brighton and Oceola Township last July.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHMI-FM Howell.
Comments
Add your comments below
Howell Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Howell Awarded State Grant Funds For Downtown B...
|Mar 18
|Boycott Howell
|1
|john odonnel miller
|Mar 15
|guest
|1
|Roll over on Clyde Rd Sunday 1/29/2017
|Jan '17
|KVincent
|1
|Kimberly Louiselle ?? Murder unsolved. Can you ... (Oct '10)
|Nov '16
|P_Grahl
|101
|Protesters: Judge is biased against men (Mar '11)
|Oct '16
|Justice for all
|2
|Rocco "Rocky" J. Minghini Jr. (Aug '13)
|Aug '16
|Jamison Cuc
|2
|Does the gravel pit own Stearns Lake? (Jan '07)
|Jul '16
|Anthony
|5
Find what you want!
Search Howell Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC