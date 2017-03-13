Local Hospital Welcomes New Surgical Suite To Facility
A local hospital is expanding its patient care with new surgeons and services, as part of an investment into the community to transform the area's health care. St. Joseph Mercy Livingston in Howell has added a surgical suite to their facility, which will officially open March 28th.
